On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.6% to 42,098.70 and the S&P 500 slipping by a similar margin to 5,888.55. The Nasdaq shed 0.5% to finish at 19,100.94. However, stock futures rebounded after a court overturned the Trump tariffs.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corp NVDA

Nvidia’s stock dipped by 0.51%, closing at $134.81, with an intraday high of $137.25 and a low of $134.79. The stock’s 52-week range is between $86.63 and $153.13. In the after-hours trading, the Jensen Huang-led company’s shares spiked 4.9% to $141.40. Nvidia posted strong first-quarter results with revenue of $44.1 billion (up 69% YoY), beating estimates, despite a $4.5 billion charge from China export restrictions. The company guided for higher second-quarter revenue, citing strong AI demand and new products like the Blackwell supercomputer.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s shares edged up by 0.10%, closing at $200.42, reaching an intraday high of $202.73 and a low of $199.90. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $260.09 and $169.21, respectively. Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive, recently described smartphones and laptops as “legacy products,” sparking discussions about the future of computing.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock fell by 0.63%, ending the day at $204.72, with a high of $207.66 and a low of $204.41. Its 52-week range is $151.61 to $242.52. Amazon shares surged in after-hours trading by 3.5% to $211.90 following a court ruling that blocked tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Tempus AI Inc. TEM

Tempus AI saw its stock plummet by 19.23%, closing at $53.20, with an intraday high of $64.25 and a low of $52.55. The stock’s 52-week range is between $22.89 and $91.45. Tempus AI faced scrutiny after Spruce Point Capital Management announced a short position, citing concerns over the company’s management and accounting practices. The shares rose 3.5% to $55.07 in the after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares decreased by 1.65%, closing at $356.90, with a high of $365 and a low of $355.91. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $167.42, respectively. Tesla board members sold nearly $200 million in shares ahead of the company’s anticipated robotaxi launch, raising eyebrows among investors. On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his time as a special government employee had come to an end.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla ranks high on Short, Medium and Long Price Trend. Here is how the stock stacks up on other metrics.

