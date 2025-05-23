Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Shuffles Portfolio: Trades Include Intuitive Machines, Oklo, And More

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made several significant trades. The most prominent among these involved Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR, Oklo Inc. OKLO, L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX, BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT, Block Inc. XYZ, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. KIND, Cameco Corp. CCJ, and Blade Air Mobility Inc. BLDE.

The OKLO Trade: Ark’s Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ sold 97,238 shares of Oklo Inc. This move represents 0.5039% of the ETF.

The BWXT Trade: In a contrasting move, ARKQ purchased 16,369 shares of BWX Technologies Inc., representing 0.2016% of the ETF.

The CCJ Trade: Ark Invest also offloaded 33,110 shares of Cameco Corp. from its ARKQ portfolio. This sale accounts for 0.2002% of the ETF.

The LUNR Trade: ARKQ added 142,270 shares of Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR, accounting for 0.1681% of the ETF.

The LHX Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKQ also bought 4,037 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc., representing 0.1001% of the ETF.

The XYZ Trade: Ark’s Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW sold 14,810 shares of Block Inc. This move represents 0.0492% of the ETF. This sale comes after Cathie Wood dumped Block shares as Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high.

The KIND Trade: In a contrasting move, ARKW purchased 105,974 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., representing 0.0089% of the ETF.

The BLDE Trade: Ark’s Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX bought 7,229 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc., representing 0.0084% of the ETF.

