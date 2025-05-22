Rocket Lab Plans 65th Launch With 'Full Stream Ahead' Mission for BlackSky

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB on Thursday disclosed the scheduled launch window for its upcoming mission on behalf of real-time space-based intelligence company BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY.

Titled “Full Stream Ahead,” the mission is set to lift off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, with the launch window opening on May 28, 2025 (UTC).

The mission will carry the next BlackSky Gen-3 satellite into a mid-inclination circular orbit at 470 kilometers, where it will join the company’s existing constellation, providing ultra high-resolution imagery and AI-powered analytics to support daily intelligence activities.

Rocket Lab’s upcoming launch for BlackSky will mark its seventh Electron mission in 2025 and the company’s 65th launch to date. With this mission, Rocket Lab will have deployed a total of 226 satellites into space.

Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO, said, “Each successive Gen-3 launch represents a major step forward for our global defense and intelligence customer base with the prospect of new mission applications that will be enabled by combining very high-resolution imaging with high-frequency monitoring and advanced AI analytics.”

Notably, BlackSky is advancing space-based intelligence with AI-driven automation and has secured early access contracts for its Gen-3 satellites, with full commercial availability expected by the fourth quarter. The company aims to have eight Gen-3 satellites in orbit by early 2026.

In February, Rocket Lab successfully completed its 60th Electron launch, delivering BlackSky’s first Gen-3 Earth-imaging satellite into a 470km orbit.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 1.95% to $24.68 at last check Thursday, and BKSY shares are trading lower by 10.2% to $10.22.

Image by Emagnetic via Shutterstock