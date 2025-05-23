This Waste Management Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded the rating for Newmark Group, Inc . NMRK from Peer Perform to Outperform. Newmark Group shares closed at $10.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Peer Perform to Outperform. Newmark Group shares closed at $10.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Redburn Atlantic analyst Jamie Clark upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc . CRL from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $188 to $182. Charles River shares closed at $135.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $188 to $182. Charles River shares closed at $135.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria upgraded the rating for Waste Management, Inc . WM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $225 to $277. Waste Management shares closed at $233.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $225 to $277. Waste Management shares closed at $233.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded Sonoco Products Company SON from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $55. Sonoco Prods shares closed at $45.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $55. Sonoco Prods shares closed at $45.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb upgraded the rating for The Macerich Company MAC from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $16. Macerich shares closed at $15.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

