This Waste Management Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded the rating for Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK from Peer Perform to Outperform. Newmark Group shares closed at $10.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Jamie Clark upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $188 to $182. Charles River shares closed at $135.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria upgraded the rating for Waste Management, Inc. WM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $225 to $277. Waste Management shares closed at $233.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded Sonoco Products Company SON from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $55. Sonoco Prods shares closed at $45.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb upgraded the rating for The Macerich Company MAC from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $16. Macerich shares closed at $15.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

Posted In:
NewsUpgradesAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades
