This Waste Management Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded the rating for Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK from Peer Perform to Outperform. Newmark Group shares closed at $10.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Jamie Clark upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $188 to $182. Charles River shares closed at $135.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria upgraded the rating for Waste Management, Inc. WM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $225 to $277. Waste Management shares closed at $233.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded Sonoco Products Company SON from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $55. Sonoco Prods shares closed at $45.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb upgraded the rating for The Macerich Company MAC from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $16. Macerich shares closed at $15.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying WM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$133.95-1.22%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.85
Growth
28.31
Quality
12.33
Value
16.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm