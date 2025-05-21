May 21, 2025 9:38 AM 1 min read

This M&T Bank Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $40. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $48.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Webster Financial Corporation WBS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. Webster Financial shares closed at $52.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on KeyCorp KEY with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $18. KeyCorp shares closed at $16.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corporation MTB with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $225. M&T Bank shares closed at $185.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Comerica Incorporated CMA with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $47. Comerica shares closed at $58.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

