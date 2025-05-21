This M&T Bank Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $40. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $48.63 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Webster Financial Corporation WBS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. Webster Financial shares closed at $52.65 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on KeyCorp KEY with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $18. KeyCorp shares closed at $16.29 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corporation MTB with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $225. M&T Bank shares closed at $185.74 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Comerica Incorporated CMA with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $47. Comerica shares closed at $58.12 on Tuesday.

