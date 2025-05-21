Sergey Brin Comes Out Of Retirement To Work On Gemini, Admits He Made A 'Lot Of Mistakes' With Google Glass As Alphabet Ramps Up To Compete With Meta And Apple

On Tuesday, at Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google I/O 2025, Sergey Brin admitted his past missteps with Google Glass.

What Happened: During a surprise interview, Brin said that he "made a lot of mistakes with Google Glass," adding that he didn't know much about the consumer electronics supply chains or the difficulties involved in building smart glasses at a reasonable price point, reported TechCrunch.

Brin then said he is glad that the Sundar Pichai-led company is pursuing the product innovation again with "great partners who are helping us build this."

The Google co-founder also revealed that he's come out of retirement to actively work on Gemini efforts and has been helping the team with multiple projects, including the Veo 3 video model.

"Anybody who's a computer scientist should not be retired right now," he stated, adding, "They should be working on AI."

Why It's Important: Google is now working with partners like Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF and Xreal Inc. and has decided to invest up to $150 million in eyewear brand Warby Parker Inc. WRBY.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the I/O event, Google and Xreal also unveiled Project Aura — the first eyewear to run Android XR. The Pichai-led company also said that it is partnering with Samsung on a separate smart glasses project and plans to release reference hardware later this year, reported Bloomberg.

Xreal CEO Chi Xu said in an interview that Samsung's device is Google’s answer to Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro. Similarly, Xreal's Android XR glasses aim to compete with Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META augmented reality glasses.

Project Aura glasses are expected to launch between late 2025 and early 2026 and will be priced significantly lower than competitors like Meta and Samsung, likely under $600, the report noted, citing Xu.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.'s Class A shares fell by 1.54% on Tuesday, with Class C shares down 1.52%. Apple shares slipped 0.92%, while Meta declined 0.52% during the same session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

