Mark Zuckerberg Says, Orion 'Is Probably Going To Be The Next Major Platform After Phones' — Meta's New AR Wearables Real-Life Tony Stark Glasses In The Making?

In an interaction with YouTuber Cleo Abram, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about various subjects including the company’s latest innovation, the Orion AR Glasses.

What Happened: During the interview which was posted on YouTube last week, Zuckerberg described the Orion AR Glasses as the first-ever full holographic augmented reality glasses.

He said that the glasses are a result of a decade of research and development. They aim to miniaturize all the computing needed for glasses to project full holograms into the world.

When asked about the intention behind building such a gadget, the Meta CEO said that he believes that these glasses will be the next major computing platform.

“I think that the trend in computing is it gets more ubiquitous, it gets more natural, and it just gets more social right, so you want to be able to interact with people in the world around you, and I think that this is probably going to be the next major platform after phones,” he stated.

While the Orion AR Glasses are currently in the prototype stage, Zuckerberg expressed hope that the next version will be a consumer product available to a wide audience.

Why It Matters: The new Orion prototype AR Glasses were unveiled at the Meta Connect 2024 event last week.

Following the event, analysts re-rated Meta, expressing increased confidence in Meta’s hardware and XR product roadmap.

They noted that the tech giant is at the forefront of a new computing platform and highlighted the possibility of Orion representing the next primary consumer computing platform.

When a user highlighted the stark difference between the praises today versus the criticism in 2022, the Meta CEO said that he remains focused on the long-term plan.

He also spoke about the importance of maintaining this perspective in the face of fluctuating market sentiment: “You're never as good as they say when you're up, and you're never as bad as they say when you're down.”

