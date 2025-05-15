U.S. stocks experienced mixed trading on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65% to 42,322.75, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41% to 5,916.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined nearly 0.2% to 19,112.32. These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Applied Materials Inc. AMAT

Applied Materials closed at $174.75, up 0.35% for the day, with an intraday high of $176.38 and a low of $171.20. The stock’s 52-week range is between $123.74 and $255.89. The company reported its second-quarter financial results, revealing revenue of $7.1 billion, slightly below analyst expectations of $7.13 billion. However, earnings per share surpassed estimates at $2.39, compared to the anticipated $2.31. The chip equipment manufacturer maintained solid guidance, indicating no significant changes in customer demand. The stock slipped nearly 6% in after-hours trading to $164.85.

CAVA Group Inc. CAVA

CAVA Group’s stock fell by 0.48%, closing at $99.06, with a high of $100.94 and a low of $98.31 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock is $70 to $172.43. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain reported a 28.2% increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $331.83 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $326.88 million. The company also reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, exceeding analyst predictions of 14 cents. CAVA Group has increased its guidance for new restaurant openings. However, the stock took a beating in the after-hours trading and declined 4% to $95.

See Also: Jim Cramer Says Gulf Countries Will Become ‘Largest Hyperscalers In The World’ After Nvidia’s 18,000 Blackwell Chip Deal

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN

Coinbase shares dropped by 7.20%, closing at $244.44, with an intraday high of $257.85 and a low of $240. The stock’s 52-week range is $142.58 to $349.75. The company faced a significant cybersecurity incident involving insider abuse and data theft, resulting in a $20 million Bitcoin BTC/USD ransom demand. Coinbase has refused to pay the ransom and has instead offered a $20 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators. The incident has impacted investor sentiment.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT

Quantum Computing’s stock rose by 3.47%, closing at $9.24, with a high of $9.29 and a low of $8.74. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.35 to $27.15. The company reported its first-quarter financial results, with revenue of $39,000, missing analyst estimates of $100,000. However, earnings per share were 11 cents, beating expectations of a seven-cent loss. The positive earnings surprise contributed to the stock’s upward movement.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms saw a decline of 2.35%, closing at $643.88, with an intraday high of $657.31 and a low of $638.58. The stock’s 52-week range is $442.65 to $740.91. The company’s shares fell following a report from the Wall Street Journal about delays in the release of its next-generation AI model, codenamed Behemoth. Initially expected in April, the model’s release has been postponed to fall or later.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Coinbase has a Momentum in the 70th percentile and Growth in the 79th percentile. How do other cryptocurrency-related stocks fare? Find out by clicking here.

Photo Courtesy: Phongphan On Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: