May 15, 2025 4:41 PM 2 min read

Cava Group Reports Q1 Earnings: Revenue Jumps 28%, Company Bumps Up New Restaurant Openings Guidance

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

CAVA Group Inc CAVA reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: Cava's first-quarter revenue increased 28.2% year-over-year to $331.83 million, beating the consensus estimate of $326.88 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

The company noted that net income included an income tax benefit of $10.7 million related to equity-based compensation.

Cava reported the same restaurant sales growth of 10.8% and traffic growth of 7.5%. The company said it opened 15 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total locations up to 382, up 18.3% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $38.6 million and free cash flow came in at $2.7 million in the quarter. The company ended the period with $289.35 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“In spite of economic uncertainty and challenging weather, CAVA’s first quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our category-defining brand,” said Brett Schulman, co-founder and CEO of Cava Group.

Guidance: Cava expects full-year same-restaurant sales growth to be between 6% and 8%, unchanged from prior guidance. The company expects to open between 64 and 68 new restaurants in total this year, up from prior guidance of 62 to 66 restaurants.

Cava’s management team will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to further discuss the quarter at 5 p.m. ET.

CAVA Price Action: Cava shares were down 4.10% in after-hours, trading at $95 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Cava Group.

CAVA Logo
CAVACava Group Inc
$95.50-4.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.27
Growth
93.87
Quality
-
Value
8.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceRestaurantsTop StoriesAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved