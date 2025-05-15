This Williams-Sonoma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst John Yu initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Webtoon Entertainment shares closed at $8.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc. W with an Outperform rating. Wayfair shares closed at $38.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM with an Underperform rating. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $171.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth Capital analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $210. Palo Alto shares closed at $190.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
