Dow Tumbles 150 Points; Walmart Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.39% to 41,888.10 while the NASDAQ fell 0.83% to 18,987.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 5,866.61.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares jumped by 1.2% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 1.4%.
Top Headline
Walmart Inc. WMT reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
The company posted first-quarter FY26 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $165.60 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $165.88 billion. The retailer reported adjusted EPS of 61 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 58 cents.
For fiscal year 2026, Walmart reaffirmed an adjusted EPS outlook of $2.50 – $2.60, vs. the $2.61 estimate and sales guidance of $694.70 billion—$701.50 billion vs. the street view of $705.30 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares shot up 270% to $1.0100 after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutual Technology.
- Shares of Graphjet Technology GTI got a boost, surging 97% to $0.1913 after the company disclosed in 13D filing that its Co-Founder, CEO and CFO Aiden Lee Ping Wei reported A 48.9% stake in the company.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares were also up, gaining 83% to $23.52 after DICK’s Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company. Also, the company issued preliminary first-quarter non-GAAP EPS results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares dropped 82% to $0.0402.
- Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV were down 63% to $1.4299 after the company announced the pricing of $10 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE was down, falling 54% to $1.52 following fourth-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has temporarily paused production plans while monitoring ongoing manufacturing and supply chain conditions.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.3% to $61.73 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,195.80.
Silver traded down 0.2% to $32.375 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.6300.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.2% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.98%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.68% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.48%.
Economics
- U.S. industrial production came in little changed in April, compared to market estimates of a 0.2% rise.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased 22 points to a reading of –4.0 in May compared to a reading of -26.4 in April.
- The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -9.2 in May compared to -8.1 in April, versus market estimates of -10.
- Initial jobless claims came in unchanged from the previous week at 229,000 during the week ending May 10.
- U.S. retail sales increased by 0.1% month-over-month in April compared to a revised 1.7% gain in March.
- U.S. producer prices declined by 0.5% in April compared to a revised flat reading in the previous month and versus market estimates of a 0.2% gain.
