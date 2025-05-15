May 15, 2025 4:04 AM 1 min read

Walmart, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $33.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.7% to $135.04 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. The company also announced that CFO Scott Herren will retire, effective July 26. Cisco shares gained 2.8% to $63.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Deere & Company DE to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $10.79 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.3% to $496.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company also announced a $200 million share repurchase program. Boot Barn shares surged 18% to $156.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $165.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.6% to $97.40 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$132.20-1.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.25
Growth
73.65
Quality
48.27
Value
78.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BOOT Logo
BOOTBoot Barn Holdings Inc
$152.1114.5%
CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$63.102.95%
DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$496.31-0.24%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$97.330.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsStocks To Watch
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved