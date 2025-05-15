Walmart, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $33.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.7% to $135.04 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $33.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.7% to $135.04 in after-hours trading. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. The company also announced that CFO Scott Herren will retire, effective July 26. Cisco shares gained 2.8% to $63.00 in the after-hours trading session.

posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. The company also announced that CFO Scott Herren will retire, effective July 26. Cisco shares gained 2.8% to $63.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Deere & Company DE to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $10.79 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.3% to $496.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc . BOOT posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company also announced a $200 million share repurchase program. Boot Barn shares surged 18% to $156.78 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company also announced a $200 million share repurchase program. Boot Barn shares surged 18% to $156.78 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $165.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.6% to $97.40 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock