May 9, 2025

Coinbase, Lyft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects EchoStar Corporation SATS to report quarterly losses at 88 cents per share on revenue of $3.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EchoStar shares gained 2.9% to $24.54 in after-hours trading.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and announced a $750 million share buyback plan. The company reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of one cent. Lyft shares jumped 7.4% to $13.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA to post quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share on revenue of $14.26 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Plains All American Pipeline shares gained 1.8% to $17.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. Sensata Technologies shares gained 1.1% to $22.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Coinbase reported first-quarter total revenue of $2.03 billion, missing a Street consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Coinbase Global shares declined 2.7% to $200.98 in after-hours trading.

