Coinbase, Lyft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects EchoStar Corporation SATS to report quarterly losses at 88 cents per share on revenue of $3.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EchoStar shares gained 2.9% to $24.54 in after-hours trading.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and announced a $750 million share buyback plan. The company reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of one cent. Lyft shares jumped 7.4% to $13.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA to post quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share on revenue of $14.26 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Plains All American Pipeline shares gained 1.8% to $17.25 in after-hours trading.
- Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. Sensata Technologies shares gained 1.1% to $22.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Coinbase reported first-quarter total revenue of $2.03 billion, missing a Street consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Coinbase Global shares declined 2.7% to $200.98 in after-hours trading.
