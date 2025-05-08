Over 250 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies have called on state education leaders and policymakers to prioritize AI and computer science education for all K-12 students.

What Happened: As a part of Unlock8, a national campaign led by Code.org and CSforALL, the CEOs have come together to sign an open letter. The campaign’s goal is to advocate for policy solutions that ensure every student has access to the foundational skills needed in an AI-enabled world.

The signatories include Microsoft MSFT CEO Satya Nadella, Dell CEO DELL Michael Dell, Etsy ETSY CEO Josh Silverman, AMD AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir CEO PLTR Alex Karp, Uber UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and many others. They argue that computer science and AI education are vital to maintaining America’s competitiveness.

“Countries like Brazil, China, S. Korea, and Singapore have already made computer science or AI mandatory for every student. The United States is falling behind,” reads the letter.

The letter also calls for unlocking $660 billion in opportunities for everyday Americans, bridging wage gaps, and equipping children to face the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future.

Why It Matters: This call from CEOs comes in the wake of recent policy changes and concerns about America’s position in AI.

On April 23, President Donald Trump signed a set of executive orders encouraging AI education in schools. The Departments of Education and Labor have been instructed to broaden AI certification programs and collaborate with states to advance AI education. Additionally, the National Science Foundation will support research into how AI can be used in learning environments.

Furthermore, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang recently warned that 50% of AI researchers are Chinese and urged America to invest in workforce development. Huang has previously stated, “You are not gonna lose your job to AI, you are gonna lose you job to someone who uses AI.”

