Super Micro Computer, Starbucks, Snap, Visa, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
On Tuesday, major U.S. indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.75% to 40,527.62, the S&P 500 rising 0.6% to 5,560.83, and the Nasdaq adding 0.55% to finish at 17,461.32.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s stock declined by 3.41%, closing at $36. The stock reached an intraday high of $37.29 and a low of $35.94. Its 52-week high and low are $101.40 and $17.25, respectively. The company reported weak preliminary third-quarter results, attributing the decline to delayed customer platform decisions that shifted sales to the fourth quarter. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $5.4 billion to $4.6 billion, which is lower than the previous guidance of $5 billion to $6 billion.

Starbucks Corp. SBUX

Starbucks shares rose by 1.13%, closing at $84.85. The stock’s intraday high was $85.07, with a low of $83.20. Its 52-week high and low are $117.46 and $71.55, respectively. Despite missing second-quarter earnings estimates, the CEO expressed optimism, stating, “I see more opportunity than I imagined.” Second-quarter revenue came in at $8.76 billion, missing the analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. In the after-hours trading, Starbucks shares declined by 6.5% to $79.33.

Snap Inc. SNAP

Snap’s stock increased by 2.94%, closing at $9.09. The stock hit an intraday high of $9.23 and a low of $8.82. Its 52-week high and low are $17.33 and $7.08, respectively. The company reported first-quarter results, surpassing estimates, but the stock slid due to uncertainty despite reaching 900 million users. In the after-hours trading, shares fell sharply by over 14.4% to $7.78. Revenue for the first quarter was reported at $1.36 billion, beating the Street consensus of $1.35 billion.

Visa Inc. V

Visa’s stock rose by 1.19%, closing at $341.52. The stock’s intraday high was $342.27, with a low of $336.46. Its 52-week high and low are $366.54 and $252.70, respectively. The company’s second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, reporting earnings of $2.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.68.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock climbed by 2.15%, closing at $292.03. The stock reached an intraday high of $293.32 and a low of $279.47. Its 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $157.40, respectively. Despite a challenging year for shareholders, short sellers have profited significantly from Tesla’s slump, earning $11.5 billion.

Photo Courtesy: smshoot on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

