April 26, 2025

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Intellia Therapeutics, Offloads Meta Platforms

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made several significant trades. The most prominent among these involved the buying and selling of shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. NTLA, Meta Platforms Inc. META, Veracyte Inc. VCYT, Symbotic Inc. SYM, Baidu Inc. BIDU, and UiPath Inc. PATH.

The NTLA Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund purchased 65,958 shares of Intellia Therapeutics. The shares were bought at a closing price of $8.31, making the total value of the trade approximately $548,136.78. This move comes amidst a 1.59% increase in NTLA’s stock price.

The META Trade: The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKK fund sold 1,255 shares of Meta Platforms at a closing price of $547.27. The total value of this sale was approximately $686,324.85. This trade was executed as META’s stock price saw a 2.65% increase.

The VCYT Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK fund sold 66,135 shares of Veracyte. The shares were sold at a closing price of $32.23, making the total value of the trade approximately $2,131,151.05. This sale was made as VCYT’s stock price experienced a slight increase of 0.28%.

The SYM Trade: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKQ fund bought 8,140 shares of Symbotic at a closing price of $21.93. The total value of this purchase was approximately $178,410.20. This purchase was made despite SYM’s stock price seeing a decrease of 0.59%.

The BIDU Trade: The ARKQ fund also bought 925 shares of Baidu at a closing price of $90.74. The total value of this purchase was approximately $83,934.50. This trade was executed as BIDU’s stock price saw a 1.39% increase.

The PATH Trade: Ark’s ARKW fund sold 984 shares of UiPath at a closing price of $11.59. The total value of this sale was approximately $11,402.56. This sale was made as PATH’s stock price experienced a 2.39% increase.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

