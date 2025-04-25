April 25, 2025 2:09 PM 2 min read

T-Mobile Beats Estimates, But Customer Growth Leaves Investors Wanting More, Says Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS on Thursday, with a price target of $285, up from $280.

Schneider expects the stock to trade lower following results that reflected relatively in-line financial metrics and postpaid phone net additions despite a modest uptick in financial guidance.  

The analyst noted that, based on his conversations, investors expected a greater upside in postpaid phone net additions and an uptick in guidance, following the company’s historical pattern, especially in light of the acquisitions closed in the quarter.  

Also Read: Comcast Hit Hard By Subscriber Exodus, Nearly 630,000 Customers Gone In Q1

Despite the higher promotional activity and churn metrics reported by all wireless carriers in the quarter, Schneider continues to see the wireless market backdrop as very healthy, given the ongoing plan price increases implemented by all carriers in recent months.  

The analyst expects the company to continue its core wireless growth algorithm, with broadband driving the next chapter of growth.  

Between AT&T Inc T, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Comcast, and T-Mobile, industry phone net additions are +853k in first-quarter of 2025 or 203k Y/Y which compares to +1,056k in first-quarter of 2024. This implies that industry growth remains relatively healthy but with a slowing growth rate.

On the residential broadband side, AT&T (including DSL), Verizon (total consumer fixed + FWA), Comcast Corp CMCSA, and T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS (FWA) net additions were +596k in the first quarter of 2025 or -33k Y/Y, compared to 629k in the first quarter of 2024.

This implies that the industry is slowing somewhat.

Schneider does not expect the tower stocks to move significantly, as CapEx guidance was consistent with prior commentary.

T-Mobile reported revenue of $20.89 billion, just above Schneider’s estimate of $20.78 billion and above the Street (VA) at $20.64 billion, with an upside in equipment revenue.

Postpaid phone net additions came in at +495k, which is just above Schneider’s estimate of +486k but below the Street estimate of +499k. Meanwhile, high-speed internet net additions of +424k were above the analyst estimate of +399k and the Street estimate of +396k.

T-Mobile updated guidance for 2025. Postpaid net customer addition guidance remains 5.5-6.0 million (5.5-6.0 million prior), versus the analyst estimate of 6.03 million and the Street at 5.87 million.  

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile US stock is down 11% to $233.10 at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

CMCSA Logo
CMCSAComcast Corp
$33.671.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.82
Growth
64.56
Quality
68.54
Value
42.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
T Logo
TAT&T Inc
$26.73-2.92%
TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$232.81-11.2%
VZ Logo
VZVerizon Communications Inc
$41.64-2.73%
Got Questions? Ask
Which telecom stocks could benefit from T-Mobile's growth?
How will AT&T and Verizon respond to T-Mobile's pricing?
What opportunities exist in broadband services now?
Will Comcast recover from its recent subscriber losses?
How might wireless carriers adjust strategies amid churn?
Could T-Mobile's equipment revenue boost related suppliers?
What impact will postpaid phone trends have on industry valuations?
Are there investment opportunities in tower stocks despite stagnant movement?
In what ways could high-speed internet growth impact competitors?
What new strategies can mobile companies adopt to improve net additions?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetReiterationTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBriefsExpert Ideas
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved