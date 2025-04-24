April 24, 2025 9:41 PM 3 min read

Alphabet, Intel, Meta, Amazon, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
U.S. stocks climbed for a third straight session, notching their longest winning streak since early April. The Nasdaq jumped 2.7% to close at 17,166.04, while the S&P 500 gained 2% to finish at 5,484.77. Investor sentiment was lifted by upbeat corporate earnings and easing trade tensions, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2% to 40,093.40.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG

Alphabet’s Class A stock rose 2.53%, closing at $159.28, with an intraday high of $159.59 and a low of $155.79. The stock’s 52-week range is between $140.53 and $207.05. The Class A shares gained 4.8% to $166.95 in after-hours trading. The Class C shares ended Thursday higher by 2.4% at $161.47. In the after-hours trading, the Class C shares rose 4.6% to $16.8.95. The tech giant reported strong first-quarter results, highlighting robust momentum in Google Search, YouTube, and Cloud services, which contributed to its positive market performance. Alphabet reported first-quarter revenue of $90.23 billion, which is an increase of 12% on a year-over-year basis. The figure exceeded the Street consensus of $89.2 billion.

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel shares climbed 4.37%, ending the day at $21.49, with a high of $21.55 and a low of $20.88. The 52-week high and low are $37.16 and $17.67, respectively. Intel beat first-quarter expectations with $12.67 billion in revenue and $0.13 EPS, but year-over-year growth remained flat. Despite efforts to streamline operations under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, weak second-quarter guidance and concerns over workforce cuts led to a 5% drop in after-hours trading.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META

Meta’s stock increased by 2.48%, closing at $533.15, with an intraday peak of $533.90 and a low of $517.50. The company’s 52-week range is $414.50 to $740.89. The European Union’s enforcement of the Digital Markets Act resulted in a significant fine for Meta, sparking political backlash in Washington.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon shares rose 3.29%, closing at $186.54, with a high of $186.74 and a low of $180.18. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $242.52 and $151.61. The company’s Project Kuiper, aimed at launching low Earth orbit satellites, is facing production challenges amid launch delays, impacting its market performance.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock advanced 3.50%, finishing at $259.51, with an intraday high of $259.54 and a low of $249.20. The 52-week range for Tesla is $157.40 to $488.54. Stifel cut Tesla's price target slightly from $455 to $450 but maintained a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock despite a modest downward revision.

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

