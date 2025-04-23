April 23, 2025 10:28 PM 2 min read

Tesla, IBM, Chipotle, Texas Instruments, Alphabet: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks surged with the Dow Jones jumping over 419 points to 39,606.57. The NASDAQ climbed 2.5% to 16,708.05, and the S&P 500 increased by 1.7% to 5,375.86.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

International Business Machines Corp. IBM rose 1.90% to close at $245.48, hitting an intraday high of $249.34 and a low of $243.66. Its 52-week range is between $266.45 and $162.62. IBM reported first-quarter earnings of $1.60 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.40. Revenue also exceeded forecasts at $14.54 billion, compared to the anticipated $14.4 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG saw a 3.52% increase, closing at $48.76. The stock reached a high of $49.70 and a low of $48.22, with a 52-week high of $69.26 and a low of $44.46. Chipotle reported first-quarter revenue of $2.9 billion, missing the $2.95 billion estimate. However, adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share beat the expected 28 cents.

Texas Instruments Inc. TXN climbed 3.67% to finish at $152.15, with a high of $155.34 and a low of $151.28. Its 52-week high and low are $220.38 and $139.95, respectively. Texas Instruments reported an 11% year-over-year revenue increase, with strong guidance for navigating supply chain dynamics. In the first quarter, revenue came in at $3.91 billion. The earnings per share of $1.28 beat estimates of $1.07.

Class A shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 2.56% to $155.35, reaching a high of $157.53 and a low of $153.81. The stock’s 52-week range is $207.05 to $140.53. The company’s Class C shares GOOG ended the day 2.48% higher at $157.72.  Alphabet is set to announce its quarterly earnings, with analysts predicting an EPS of $2.02.

Tesla Inc. TSLA surged 5.37% to close at $250.74, with an intraday high of $259.45 and a low of $244.43. Its 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $157.40. Tesla shares soared following the release of its first-quarter results, despite missing revenue and earnings estimates.

Photo Courtesy: Goodvibes Photo on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

