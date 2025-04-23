Enphase Energy Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Watsco And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 700 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Enphase Energy reported first-quarter revenue of $356.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. The solar company reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 70 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Enphase Energy shares dipped 11.5% to $47.22 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Gelteq Limited GELS shares dipped 17.7% to $2.3709 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc . FRGE shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.

. shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc . NG fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.

. fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday. Akso Health Group AHG dipped 9.4% to $1.2500 in pre-market trading.

dipped 9.4% to $1.2500 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6.

. dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6. Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA fell 5.2% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.

fell 5.2% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. Watsco, Inc. WSO declined 4.7% to $479.67 in pre-market trading following downbeat first-quarter results.

