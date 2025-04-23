Enphase Energy Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Watsco And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 700 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Enphase Energy reported first-quarter revenue of $356.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. The solar company reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 70 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Enphase Energy shares dipped 11.5% to $47.22 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Gelteq Limited GELS shares dipped 17.7% to $2.3709 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. NG fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
- Akso Health Group AHG dipped 9.4% to $1.2500 in pre-market trading.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6.
- Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA fell 5.2% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.
- Watsco, Inc. WSO declined 4.7% to $479.67 in pre-market trading following downbeat first-quarter results.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.