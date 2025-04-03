Tesla's EV Crown At Risk As BYD Closes In With Breakthrough Charging Tech

Chinese automaker BYD Co., Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF is reportedly on track to surpass Tesla and become the world’s top battery electric vehicle brand in 2025, capturing an impressive 15.7% global market share.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Passenger EV Forecast released Wednesday, BYD’s aggressive growth strategy, fueled by its technological innovations and vertically integrated production model, positions it as a strong contender in the electric vehicle market.

One of BYD’s most significant advancements is the introduction of its ultra-fast charging system, which sets a new industry benchmark.

Key features of the system include a 1,000V electrical architecture for efficient energy transfer, 10C charging rate batteries that provide up to 400 km of range in just 5 minutes, and silicon carbide power chips for enhanced efficiency and heat resistance.

Also Read: Tesla Brand Won’t Suffer From Elon Musk’s ‘Antics,’ Says Analyst Despite Delivery Miss, 8% Stock Drop In After-Hours Trading

The company’s Blade Battery technology, known for its safety and durability, further optimizes the system for rapid charging, positioning BYD ahead of Tesla’s Supercharger, which delivers only 275 km in 10 minutes, according to Counterpoint Research.

Tesla, however, is facing several challenges.

The report says these include reputational issues due to CEO Elon Musk‘s controversial political stances, softening sales in key markets, and escalating geopolitical risks, particularly U.S.-China trade tensions.

The electric vehicle company produced 362,615 vehicles (including 345,454 Model 3/Y)in the first quarter, down from 433,371 a year ago.

t delivered 336,681 vehicles (323,800 Model 3/Y) in Q1, down from 386,810 vehicles a year ago.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives projected first-quarter revenue of $24.05 billion and EPS of 56 cents. He expects the first quarter to be the "low point."

With these headwinds, Tesla’s growth could slow down through 2025.

BYD’s vertically integrated supply chain, which controls components like batteries and motors, gives the company a competitive pricing edge and operational efficiency.

If the fast-charging system delivers as promised, 2025 could be a defining year for BYD, cementing its place as a global BEV leader.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 5.71% to $266.98 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Philip Lange on Shutterstock.