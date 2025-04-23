Tesla Energy Deployments More Than Double In Q1, Reach 10.4 GWh

Tesla Inc. TSLA revealed that the company deployed more than double the energy storage products in Q1 2025.

What Happened: In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the EV giant showcased a graph that illustrated the company's deployment of energy products over the last seven years.

In Q1 we deployed more than double the energy storage products compared to Q1 2024



4.05 GWh Q1 2024 → 10.4 GWh Q1 2025 pic.twitter.com/aV3z29oyj8 — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) April 22, 2025

The company says it deployed over 10.4 GWh worth of energy storage products in Q1 2025, compared to the 4.05 GWh it deployed at the same time last quarter, a 156% year-over-year increase. Tesla's energy storage products include Powerwall, Solar Roofs and the Megapack.

Why It Matters: The update comes in as Tesla wrapped up its earnings call, looking back on a difficult quarter marred by a decline in sales figures. Elon Musk shared how the company has affordable models in the pipeline this year as well as updates on the Optimus humanoid robots.

Musk also said that he would be scaling back on his commitment to the Department of Government Efficiency and focusing more on Tesla, which experts suggest was the right move on the billionaire's part.

However, Tesla Bull Ross Gerber remained skeptical following the earnings call as he shared how this was the ‘worst performance' he's seen from the company. It's worth noting that Tesla profits have fallen by over 71% year-over-year.

Price Action: TSLA stock experienced a 37.26% decline in value and is currently trading at $237.97 on NASDAQ, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com