U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn today, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 400 points to end the day at 15,870.90. The S&P 500 also saw a decline, falling by 2.36% to 5,158.20, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 2.48% to 38,170.41.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 5.96%, closing at $227.42. The stock reached an intraday high of $232.21 and a low of $222.79, with a 52-week range between $488.54 and $138.80. Investors are keenly awaiting Tesla’s first-quarter earnings report, expected to be released after market hours on Tuesday. Analysts predict earnings of 41 cents per share on $21.35 billion in revenue. The market is closely watching CEO Elon Musk’s ability to shift the narrative around the company’s declining stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock dropped 3.11% to close at $167.32, with a daily high of $169.60 and a low of $165.29. The stock’s 52-week high is $242.52, and the low is $151.61. The decline follows a downgrade by Raymond James analyst Josh Beck, who reduced the stock’s rating from Strong Buy to Outperform and slashed the price target from $275 to $195. This adjustment reflects growing concerns over tariffs and their impact on Amazon’s operations.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms saw a 3.35% decrease, closing at $484.66. The stock’s intraday high was $493.50, and the low was $479.80, with a 52-week range from $740.89 to $414.5. The company is facing a major antitrust trial, with the U.S. government accusing it of maintaining a monopoly in social networking. The Federal Trade Commission is pushing for Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, adding to the pressure from tariff and inflation concerns.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom’s shares declined by 2.80%, ending the day at $166.21. The stock hit a high of $168 and a low of $161.61, with a 52-week range of $251.87 to $120.14. The semiconductor industry is under pressure following Huawei’s announcement of a new AI chip, which could challenge Nvidia’s H20 line. This development has affected Broadcom and other semiconductor stocks.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock decreased by 4.51%, closing at $96.91. The intraday high was $99.44, and the low was $95.04, with a 52-week range between $153.13 and $76.40. The decline is linked to Huawei’s announcement of its advanced 910C AI chip, which is set to rival Nvidia’s H100 chip. This competition is expected to impact Nvidia’s market position.

