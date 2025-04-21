Harbor's TEC ETF Banks On Breakthroughs Over Balance Sheets

As markets nervously lean towards growth and innovation after a defensive stint, Harbor Capital Advisors is capitalizing on the rebound with its latest fund: the Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF TEC, which debuted on Thursday.

The actively managed fund sets its target on long-term capital appreciation, focusing on companies that are defining the next wave of technological innovation. TEC comes to market at a point when investors are selectively moving into growth tales—particularly those that are underpinned by genuine innovation and sound fundamentals.

Inside TEC

TEC has a net expense ratio of 0.69% and invests in companies that Harbor calls “transformative technology” companies. That’s financial industry jargon for companies working on new ways to do things with AI, biotech, automation and the like—basically, companies that have more patents than paper clips. Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, Nvidia NVDA, Amazon AMZN, Broadcom AVGO, you name it, the fund portfolio has it. However, none of TEC’s holdings enjoys more than 4% of its total assets.

The fund seeks to find companies with exceptional growth potential, regardless of their size or location in the U.S. or abroad. As much as 20% of TEC’s assets may be invested in foreign issuers, expanding its search for innovation around the world.

Why Now?

The fund debuts as market sentiment eases into tech-driven strategies. Despite investors’ caution about volatility, the longer-term picture for tech innovation remains optimistic. TEC is a thematic vehicle for investors who bet that breakthroughs, not balance sheets, might fuel the next bull cycle.

Final Byte

With tech set to lure capital and headlines once again, TEC arrives at a moment when investors are increasingly seeking exposure to companies with genuine, game-changing potential.

