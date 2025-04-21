Zions Bancorp Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. Zions Bancorporation projects to report quarterly revenue at $794.82 million, compared to $752 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 21, Zions Bancorp posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Zions Bancorporation shares rose 2.1% to close at $44.28 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $62 to $58 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $71 to $64 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $64 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $66 to $69 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $59 to $67 on Nov. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Photo via Shutterstock