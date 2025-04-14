U.S. stock markets experienced a positive day with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.6%, closing at 16,831.48. The S&P 500 also saw gains, rising 0.80% to finish at 5,405.97. The Dow Jones rose by 0.8% to 40,524.79.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir Technologies saw a 4.60% increase, closing at $92.62. The stock hit an intraday high of $97.33 and a low of $91.46, with a 52-week range of $20.33 to $125.41. The company’s shares surged following news that NATO acquired its AI-enabled Maven Smart System for military operations, highlighting Palantir’s growing influence in data technology.

MP Materials Corp. MP

MP Materials’ stock jumped 21.65%, ending the day at $27.59. The stock reached a high of $28.40 and a low of $24.58, with a 52-week high of $28.40 and a low of $10.02. The rise followed reports that the Trump administration plans to stockpile deep-sea metals, which could benefit the company significantly.

Applied Digital Corp. APLD

Applied Digital’s shares rose 1.51%, closing at $5.37. The stock’s intraday high was $5.68, with a low of $5.25, and its 52-week range was $2.36 to $12.48. Despite missing revenue estimates in its third-quarter earnings report, the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss. The company reported an adjusted loss of eight cents per share for the period, beating estimates of 11 cents per share. Revenue for the third quarter came in at $52.9 million, missing estimates of $63.42 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB

Rocket Lab’s stock fell 2.55%, closing at $19.13. It reached an intraday high of $20.46 and a low of $18.66, with a 52-week range of $3.47 to $33.34. The decline came despite after-hours gains following the announcement of two multi-billion dollar defense contracts for hypersonic test launch capabilities.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock remained relatively flat, with a slight increase of 0.02% to close at $252.35. The stock’s intraday high was $261.80, and the low was $245.93, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. The electric vehicle giant faced challenges as its market share declined, influenced by protests against CEO Elon Musk’s political activities in the first quarter, according to a new report.

Photo Courtesy: Vinnikava Viktoryia on Shutterstock.com

