JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.6% to $107.20 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Fastenal Company FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Fastenal shares slipped 1.6% to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co. WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $20.75 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.8% to $62.59 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 1.5% to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $44.11 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $228.00 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo via Shutterstock
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$75.72-4.57%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.22
Growth
55.17
Quality
53.00
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in