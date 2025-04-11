JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.6% to $107.20 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Fastenal Company FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Fastenal shares slipped 1.6% to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co. WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $20.75 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.8% to $62.59 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 1.5% to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $44.11 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $228.00 in after-hours trading.

