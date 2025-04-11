April 11, 2025 2:54 AM 1 min read

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.6% to $107.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Fastenal Company FAST is projected to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Fastenal shares slipped 1.6% to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co. WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $20.75 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.8% to $62.59 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 1.5% to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $44.11 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $228.00 in after-hours trading.

