April 4, 2025 10:05 AM 1 min read

Simulations Plus Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Savers Value Village, MarketAxess Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 900 points on Friday.

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP rose sharply during Friday's session as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued upbeat FY25 earnings forecast.

Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.925 million.

Simulations Plus shares jumped 5.4% to $25.11 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

  • USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR shares jumped 33.3% to $8.67.
  • Alumis Inc. ALMS gained 11.8% to $9.55.
  • XChange TEC.INC XHG surged 10.4% to $0.8200. XChange TEC.INC announced the acquisition of a Hong Kong-based insurance brokerage firm licensed by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 6.8% to $25.95.
  • SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC gained 6% to $3.36.
  • Monro, Inc. MNRO rose 5.5% to $15.27.
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX gained 5% to $227.03 after the company announced trading volume statistics for march and first quarter.
  • Savers Value Village, Inc. SVV rose 5% to $7.46. William Blair analyst Dylan Carden initiated coverage on Savers Value Village with an Outperform rating.
  • Columbia Sportswear Company COLM surged 3.4% to $69.48.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALMS Logo
ALMSAlumis Inc
$9.9015.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COLM Logo
COLMColumbia Sportswear Co
$68.682.22%
MKTX Logo
MKTXMarketAxess Holdings Inc
$228.625.77%
MNRO Logo
MNROMonro Inc
$15.124.39%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$26.639.59%
SBC Logo
SBCSBC Medical Group Holdings Inc
$3.11-1.83%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$25.045.14%
SVV Logo
SVVSavers Value Village Inc
$7.333.09%
USAR Logo
USARUSA Rare Earth Inc
$9.1340.5%
XHG Logo
XHGXChange Tec Inc
$0.880118.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersMid-Day Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved