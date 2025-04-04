Simulations Plus Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Savers Value Village, MarketAxess Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 900 points on Friday.

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP rose sharply during Friday's session as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued upbeat FY25 earnings forecast.

Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.925 million.

Simulations Plus shares jumped 5.4% to $25.11 on Friday.

USA Rare Earth, Inc . USAR shares jumped 33.3% to $8.67.

. shares jumped 33.3% to $8.67. Alumis Inc . ALMS gained 11.8% to $9.55.

. gained 11.8% to $9.55. XChange TEC.INC XHG surged 10.4% to $0.8200. XChange TEC.INC announced the acquisition of a Hong Kong-based insurance brokerage firm licensed by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.

surged 10.4% to $0.8200. XChange TEC.INC announced the acquisition of a Hong Kong-based insurance brokerage firm licensed by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 6.8% to $25.95.

gained 6.8% to $25.95. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC gained 6% to $3.36.

gained 6% to $3.36. Monro, Inc. MNRO rose 5.5% to $15.27.

rose 5.5% to $15.27. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX gained 5% to $227.03 after the company announced trading volume statistics for march and first quarter.

gained 5% to $227.03 after the company announced trading volume statistics for march and first quarter. Savers Value Village, Inc . SVV rose 5% to $7.46. William Blair analyst Dylan Carden initiated coverage on Savers Value Village with an Outperform rating.

. rose 5% to $7.46. William Blair analyst Dylan Carden initiated coverage on Savers Value Village with an Outperform rating. Columbia Sportswear Company COLM surged 3.4% to $69.48.

