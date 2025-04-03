The stock market experienced a significant downturn today, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 5% to 5,396.52, marking its worst session since September 2022. The Nasdaq also faced a steep decline of nearly 6% as fears of retaliatory actions from U.S. trading partners spread across markets. The tech-heavy index ended the day at 16,550.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped almost 4% to 40,545.93.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.
RH RH
RH’s stock plummeted 40.09% to close at $149.39, hitting an intraday high of $166.09 and a low of $138.40. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $457.26 and $138.40, respectively. The shares gained 1.9% in after-hours trading. The sharp decline followed the company’s disappointing earnings report for the fourth quarter, which fell short of expectations, contributing to the pre-market losses. Revenue for the period came in at $812.41 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $829.56 million.
Five Below, Inc. FIVE
Five Below saw its shares fall 27.81%, closing at $58.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $65.37 and a low of $56.90, with a 52-week range of $166.55 to $56.90. The retail sector, including Five Below, was heavily impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariff plan, which sent shockwaves through the market, leading to a sell-off.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO
Sangamo Therapeutics’ stock declined 4.73% to $0.62, with an intraday high of $0.64 and a low of $0.58. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $3.18 and $0.30, respectively. Despite the day’s decline, the stock surged 47.7% to $0.92 in after-hours trading due to a new agreement with Eli Lilly, granting a worldwide exclusive license for its proprietary technology.
Bank of America Corp. BAC
Bank of America’s shares dropped 11.06%, closing at $37.22. The stock’s intraday high was $38.84, with a low of $37.02, and a 52-week range of $48.08 to $34.15. The bank’s stock was hit hard by trade tensions and fears of an economic downturn, which threaten its key revenue drivers.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock rose 5.33% to $282.76, reaching an intraday high of $284.99 and a low of $251.27. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80. Despite the overall market decline, Tesla’s shares gained after the company reported a weaker-than-expected performance for the first quarter, with a decline in vehicle production and deliveries.
Image via Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
- Anthony Scaramucci Hates It When Trump Pumps His Own Coin, But Loves The President’s Bitcoin Moves — This Complex Crypto Relationship Decoded
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.