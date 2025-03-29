Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Robinhood, Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave: Offloads Spotify, Roku

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made substantial trades involving several prominent companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, Roblox Corp. RBLX, and CoreWeave Inc. CRWV
The Robinhood Trade: Ark Invest’s Ark Innovation ETF ARKK purchased a substantial 249,423 shares of Robinhood.
Based on the closing price of $41.92 on the day of the trade, the value of this purchase is estimated to be around $10.45 million.
The Roblox Trade: On the same day, Ark Invest’s ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW sold a combined total of 350,177 shares of Roblox Corp RBLX.
Given the closing price of $59.07, the value of the sold shares is approximately $20.7 million.
The CoreWeave Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKW ETF also bought a significant 411,875 shares of Nvidia Corp.-backed CoreWeave Inc.
Given the closing price of $59.07, the value of the sold shares is approximately $16.47 million.
Other Key Trades:
- Ark Invest’s ARKW ETF sold 224,052 shares of Genius Sports Ltd GENI.
- ARKW also sold 50,666 shares of Roku Inc ROKU.
- ARKW sold 6,625 shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT.
- Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG sold 46,940 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX.
