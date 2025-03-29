March 29, 2025 5:50 AM 1 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Robinhood, Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave: Offloads Spotify, Roku

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made substantial trades involving several prominent companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, Roblox Corp. RBLX, and CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

The Robinhood Trade: Ark Invest’s Ark Innovation ETF ARKK purchased a substantial 249,423 shares of Robinhood.

Based on the closing price of $41.92 on the day of the trade, the value of this purchase is estimated to be around $10.45 million.

The Roblox Trade: On the same day, Ark Invest’s ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW sold a combined total of 350,177 shares of Roblox Corp RBLX.

Given the closing price of $59.07, the value of the sold shares is approximately $20.7 million.

The CoreWeave Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKW ETF also bought a significant 411,875 shares of Nvidia Corp.-backed CoreWeave Inc.

Given the closing price of $59.07, the value of the sold shares is approximately $16.47 million.

Other Key Trades:

  • Ark Invest’s ARKW ETF sold 224,052 shares of Genius Sports Ltd GENI.
  • ARKW also sold 50,666 shares of Roku Inc ROKU.
  • ARKW sold 6,625 shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT.
  • Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG sold 46,940 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Ark Invest

ARKG Logo
ARKGARK Genomic Revolution ETF
$21.46-3.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$48.57-4.35%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$99.65-0.81%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$39.97-0.08%
GENI Logo
GENIGenius Sports Ltd
$10.21-5.81%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$41.18-6.39%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$58.80-1.18%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$72.20-5.06%
RPTX Logo
RPTXRepare Therapeutics Inc
$1.070.47%
SPOT Logo
SPOTSpotify Technology SA
$558.00-3.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsTechETFsARK InvestArk Invest Managementbenzinga neuroCathie Wood

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved