NBA Player Stephen Curry Joins Michelle Obama To Introduce Health-Focused Sports Drink

NBA player Stephen Curry and former First Lady Michelle Obama have launched Plezi Hydration, a sports drink with a health-conscious twist.

What Happened: Curry and Obama unveiled Plezi Hydration under the umbrella of Obama’s public benefit firm, Plezi Nutrition. The drink is a fresh addition to the NBA player’s expanding portfolio of off-court business ventures, reported CNBC.

In 2023, Obama launched Plezi Nutrition to promote healthier eating for kids, building on her “Let’s Move!” campaign from her White House years.

Plezi Hydration steps into the highly competitive sports drink market with a distinct emphasis on health and wellness. The beverage contains no added sugars or artificial sweeteners, has lower sodium than its competitors, and provides a full day’s supply of vitamin C.

Plezi Hydration, translating to “fun” in Creole, will be available in three flavors: lemon lime, tropical punch, and orange mango twist. The beverages will be available in California at Walmart WMT, Albertsons ACI, and Safeway, and nationwide on Amazon AMZN. Each 16.9-ounce bottle will be priced at $2.29 and contain 70 calories.

Curry said, “We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better.”

Why It Matters: Functional beverages or healthier drinks are becoming a major part of the health and wellness market. According to NIQ research, innovation is transforming the industry, leading to 258 new product launches last year, featuring unique functions and ingredients.

The sports drink sector is dominated by three major brands: PepsiCo’s Gatorade PEP with a 61% market share, Coca-Cola’s Powerade KO at 14.5%, and BodyArmor at 11.8%, as per Euromonitor International.

The launch of Plezi Hydration comes at a time when the beverage industry is seeing a shift towards healthier options. Celsius Holdings CELH is leading the charge in creating a new category of healthy energy drinks. Meanwhile, PepsiCo is reportedly in talks to acquire Poppi, a healthier soda brand, indicating a rising demand for healthier beverages.

Plezi Hydration’s focus on health and wellness could potentially disrupt the sports drink market, currently dominated by traditional high-sugar drinks.

