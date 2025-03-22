Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Markets ended the week mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow slipping while the Nasdaq notched a slight gain, buoyed by strength in tech. Tesla Inc. TSLA extended its losing streak to a ninth consecutive week despite a broad market rebound earlier.

Investors digested a Federal Reserve decision to hold rates steady, alongside revised projections showing slower GDP growth and higher inflation for 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the impact of potential tariffs as "transitory."

Meanwhile, jobless claims remained steady, and traders weighed the likelihood of rate cuts later this year amid stubborn inflation and economic uncertainty.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Legendary Trader Says Tesla, Nvidia, Apple Shares Are Ready To Rally: ‘I See What I Like To See'", by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Larry Benedict sees bullish setups forming in Tesla Inc. TSLA, Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL as technical indicators turn favorable.

"Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Boosts US Steel Stake By 143%—Is He Betting On Merger?", by Shanthi Rexaline, reveals that Stanley Druckenmiller more than doubled his position in United States Steel Corp. X as the company's pending sale to Nippon Steel draws closer amid regulatory scrutiny.

"Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Outpaces S&P 500 With Best 2-Month Run Since 2010", by Bibhu Pattnaik, highlights how Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK outperformed the broader market with a 16.4% surge, marking its strongest two-month performance in over a decade.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Chinese Stocks Poised For Best Quarter Vs. S&P 500 Since 2007 As Investors Bet On Policy Turnaround

Luminar Technologies Stock Continues To Surge: What's Going On?

Tesla Analyst Turns Bullish Following Factory Visit, Sees Multiple Catalysts Driving EV Stock To $425

The Bears

"Rivian Analyst Downgrades Stock With ‘Triple Whammy' Of Policy Risk, No Catalysts In 2025", by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN sank after a UBS analyst downgraded the stock, citing weak demand, policy headwinds and a lack of near-term growth catalysts.

"FedEx Shares Fall After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower FY25 Revenue Forecast", by Shivani Kumaresan, reports that FedEx Corp. FDX tumbled after missing fiscal third-quarter earnings estimates and trimming its full-year revenue outlook amid continued demand weakness.

"Trump Media & Technology Insiders Dump Shares", by Bibhu Pattnaik, reveals that insiders at Trump Media & Technology Group, which plans to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, have offloaded shares ahead of the company's anticipated public debut.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

NIO Q4 Earnings: Revenue & EPS Miss, 45% Delivery Growth, Margin Gains And More

Restaurant Sales Sink: Recession Warning Or Just Weather-Driven Dip?

Trump Administration Weighs Deep Cuts To Domestic HIV Prevention Programs, Gilead Stock Slides

