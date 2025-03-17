The stock market experienced a notable rise on Friday, with the S&P 500 gaining over 0.65% to 5,675.12 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.3% to 17,808.66. Despite these gains, the indices recorded weekly losses, with the S&P 500 marking its fourth consecutive losing week. The Dow Jones also closed higher, adding around 354 points or 0.85% to 41,841.63.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell 4.79% to close at $238.01, with an intraday high of $245.40 and a low of $232.80. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $138.80. Concerns about Elon Musk’s commitment to Tesla have resurfaced, as investors worry about his divided focus across multiple ventures, including SpaceX and Neuralink.
Luminar Technologies Inc. LAZR
Luminar Technologies saw a substantial increase of 27.13%, closing at $6.42. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.50 and a low of $5.34, with a 52-week high of $34.80 and a low of $4.47. A YouTuber’s video comparing Luminar’s lidar system with Tesla’s Autopilot has sparked interest, showcasing the potential of lidar technology in autonomous driving.
Reddit Inc. RDDT
Reddit’s stock dipped 2.07% to $125.56, with a high of $142 and a low of $119.92. The 52-week high stands at $230.41, with a low of $37.35. The stock briefly surged after Google announced an expanded partnership with Reddit, aiming to integrate Reddit content more effectively across Google’s products.
Intel Corporation INTC
Intel’s shares rose 6.82% to close at $25.69, hitting an intraday high of $26.15 and a low of $24.37. The stock’s 52-week high is $45.41, with a low of $18.51. The increase follows reports that Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is planning a major overhaul of the company’s operations, focusing on AI chip production and cost-cutting measures.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
Alibaba’s stock climbed 4.59% to $147.57, with an intraday high of $148.43 and a low of $140.03. The stock’s 52-week high is $148.43, with a low of $68.36. The rise comes amid positive signals from China’s retail sales figures and a surge in the tech sector, boosting market sentiment.
