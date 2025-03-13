Major U.S. indices experienced turbulent sessions on Thursday, with the S&P 500 entering technical correction territory. The index fell 10% from its all-time high, rattled by escalating trade tensions and the latest tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Despite recent inflation data painting a more optimistic picture for the U.S. economy, investors remain focused on trade policy risks, worrying that escalating tariffs could undermine corporate earnings and disrupt supply chains.
The S&P 500 index fell by nearly 1.4%, closing at 5,521.52, while the Nasdaq dropped almost 2%, finishing at 17,303.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended Thursday down 1.3%, at 40,813.57.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS
D-Wave Quantum shares surged 18.73%, closing at $6.91 after hitting an intraday high of $7.12 and a low of $6.04. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $11.41 and $0.75, respectively. On Thursday, the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings loss of 8 cents per share, missing the street view by a cent. Despite a 21% year-over-year decline in quarterly sales to $2.309 million, strong booking growth and an optimistic outlook fueled investor interest.
DocuSign Inc. DOCU
DocuSign’s stock fell 6.78% to close at $74.70, with an intraday high of $79.36 and a low of $74.26. The company’s 52-week range is $107.86 to $48.70. The company’s stock shot up 11.65% to $83.40 in the after-hours trading. DocuSign reported fourth-quarter revenue of $776.3 million, surpassing the consensus estimate. The earnings per share also beat expectations.
Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA
Ulta Beauty’s shares declined by 4.48%, ending the day at $314.47. However, in the after-hours trading the stock shot up by 6.5% to $335. The shares reached an intraday high of $329.54 and a low of $309.01, with a 52-week high of $574.76 and a low of $309.01. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.49 billion, exceeding estimates. Earnings per share were also above expectations, marking fiscal 2025 as a pivotal year.
Meta Platforms Inc. META
Meta Platforms saw a 4.67% decline, closing at $590.64. The stock’s intraday high was $620.50 with a low of $586.51, and a 52-week range of $740.91 to $414.50. The decline came amid a broader market sell-off, with tariff concerns affecting tech stocks.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock decreased by 2.99%, closing at $240.68. The intraday high was $248.29, and the low was $232.60, with a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $138.80. Analysts at JPMorgan predict Tesla will have its lowest quarterly deliveries since 2022, citing CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration as a factor impacting the brand’s value.
