D-Wave Quantum Stock Gains On Strong Q4 Booking Growth, Optimistic Outlook

- D-Wave reports a 502% year-over-year increase in Q4 bookings, despite a 21% drop in quarterly sales.
- D-Wave expects Q1 2025 revenue to exceed $10 million, driven by the sale of an Advantage quantum computer.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares are trading higher on Thursday.
Today, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents loss, missing the street view of 7 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $2.309 million (down 21% year over year), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 million.
Bookings for the fourth quarter were $18.3 million, an increase of 502% year over year.
Adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter was $1.7 million, a decrease of 28% year over year. Adjusted gross margin contracted on a year-over-year basis to 73.0% from 80.2% in the year-ago period.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $15.3 million, an increase of 41% year over year.
As of December 31, D-Wave’s consolidated cash balance totaled $178.0 million and as of the date of this earnings press release, exceeded $300 million.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company raised $161.3 million in equity through its At-The-Market and Equity Line of Credit common stock issuance programs.
“With record bookings, a record cash position and an unequivocal demonstration of our quantum system outperforming classical on a real-world problem, our progress toward achieving that mission is clear,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.
Outlook: The company expects first quarter fiscal 2025 revenue to exceed $10 million, with a significant portion of the first quarter revenue including revenue recognized from the sale of an Advantage annealing quantum computer (consensus: $2.606 million).
Price Action: QBTS shares are trading higher by 3.09% to $6.00 premarket at last check Thursday.
