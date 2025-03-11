Oracle, Dick's Sporting Goods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. DICK’S Sporting shares gained 0.9% to $213.00 in the pre-market trading session.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. DICK’S Sporting shares gained 0.9% to $213.00 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation CIEN to post quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares rose 1.9% to $66.76 in pre-market trading.

to post quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares rose 1.9% to $66.76 in pre-market trading. Oracle Corp ORCL reported third-quarter revenue of $14.13 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.49 per share. The company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on April 23 to shareholders of record as of April 10. The new dividend represents a 25% increase over the current quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share. Oracle shares fell 1.9% to $145.99 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, Kohl’s Corporation KSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Kohl’s shares fell 1% to $11.93 in pre-market trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Kohl’s shares fell 1% to $11.93 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI to post quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $7.96 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 4% to $26.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Check This Out: