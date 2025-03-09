Mario Day Bonanza: Nintendo Offers $349 Switch Deal, Super Nintendo World Sweepstakes, And Talking Mario Alarm Clocks

Nintendo Co. NTDOY is going all out for MAR10 Day this year, unveiling a packed celebration full of game discounts, travel sweepstakes, and more.

Bring Home The Bundle

To mark the annual "Mario Day" celebration, which falls on March 10, Nintendo is offering a $349.99 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle, which includes the console, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo says this bundle offers a combined savings of $67.98.

Big Discounts On Mario Favorites

Starting March 9, fans can grab top titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario RPG for $39.99 at major retailers like Best Buy Co Inc. BBY, GameStop Corp GRM, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Target Corp. TGT. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will also be available at a price tag of just $29.99.

See Also: Nintendo Reduces Switch Sales Target, Eyes 2025 For Next-Gen Console Unveil

Win A Trip To Super Nintendo World

Nintendo is also launching a sweepstakes through My Nintendo, giving one lucky fan and three guests the chance to visit the new Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. The prize includes access to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, where guests can explore attractions themed around Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country, and more.

Take To The Skies With Mario

In a partnership with JetBlue Airways JBLU, Nintendo has introduced a Mario-themed aircraft dubbed the "Cloudtop Cruiser." The Airbus A320 Restyled jet features characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser, and even the in-flight screens are decked out with Mushroom Kingdom flair.

Wake Up The Nintendo Way

Available from March 9, the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo tracks sleep and plays themed soundscapes from Nintendo games. It also reacts to movement and will be sold at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.

Why It's Important: Celebrated annually since 2016, MAR10 Day (named for how "Mar. 10" looks like "Mario") honors one of gaming's most iconic characters.

Nintendo uses the occasion to boost fan engagement, sales, and brand presence with creative promotions and nostalgic appeal.

Last month, Nintendo posted a third-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion (432.92 billion Japanese yen), a decline from $1.70 billion (598.56 billion Japanese yen) recorded in the same period last year.

In January, Nintendo also announced plans to unveil its new console, Switch 2, starting in April.

Photo by Andrei Armiagov on Shutterstock

