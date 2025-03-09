March 9, 2025 7:00 AM 2 min read

Apple's Tumultuous Week – From Siri Delays, Legal Battles, And New Product Teasers: This Week In Appleverse

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL. From delays in AI upgrades to legal challenges and product teasers, the tech giant has been making headlines left, right, and center. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped Apple’s week.

Apple Delays Next-Gen Siri

The highly anticipated upgrade to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, will take longer than expected to hit the market. The update, which includes AI-powered personalization and contextual awareness, was confirmed to be delayed by Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy.

Apple Challenges UK’s ‘Backdoor’ Order

In a landmark legal case, Apple is reportedly challenging a directive from the UK government that would force the company to create a “backdoor” into its encrypted iCloud storage. The move has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump, who compared the directive to China-style surveillance.

Tim Cook Teases New Product

Apple CEO Tim Cook sparked speculation with a cryptic teaser hinting at a new "Air" product launch this week. Fans are left guessing whether it’s the highly anticipated MacBook Air or something entirely unexpected.

Trump Criticizes UK’s Apple Encryption Order

President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the UK government’s demand for Apple to create a backdoor into its encrypted cloud storage, comparing the move to authoritarian surveillance tactics used in China.

Apple’s New Technology for Age Verification

Apple is reportedly developing a new technology that could help social media apps identify users under 16 years of age. The “Declared Age Range” application programming interface (API) is expected to be launched on iOS devices.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

