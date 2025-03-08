Trump Threatens Russia With Sanctions Amid Ukraine Conflict As He Pushes For Peace

President Donald Trump is contemplating imposing extensive sanctions and tariffs on Russia. This move aims to pressure Russia into a peace agreement in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

What Happened: Trump expressed his concerns on his social media platform, Truth Social, citing Russia’s intensified military actions against Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump said.

On Friday, Russia launched a significant aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, deploying 67 missiles and 194 drones, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

While most were intercepted, damage to power and gas facilities was reported. This attack is part of Russia’s strategy to target Ukraine’s power infrastructure, often causing blackouts.

Trump’s comments followed a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, which left the future of peace talks uncertain.

The U.S. administration recently paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine and halted weapons shipments, complicating Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Despite previous threats of sanctions, Trump has not yet acted on them. The U.S. and allies have long imposed sanctions on Russia, affecting its economy. Trump has faced criticism for his stance on the conflict, with some accusing him of echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s narratives.

Why It Matters: The decision to consider sanctions comes amid a backdrop of growing tension between the U.S. and Ukraine.

Earlier in March, Trump reportedly halted military aid to Ukraine, urging President Zelensky to pursue peace with Russia. This move was seen as a pressure tactic to push Ukraine towards negotiations.

In addition, Trump’s team has been in covert discussions with Zelensky’s political opponents, exploring the possibility of swift presidential elections in Ukraine. This has added another layer of complexity to the already tense situation.

Public opinion in the U.S. reflects a divided stance on Trump’s handling of the conflict.

According to a recent Emerson College poll, Trump’s approval rating remains steady, but there is significant disapproval of his approach to the Russia-Ukraine war. The poll also indicates that a majority of voters fear the potential for a world war, highlighting the global stakes involved in this conflict.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock