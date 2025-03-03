Tim Cook Says 'There's Something In The Air' — New MacBook Air Or A Surprise Product Launch On The Cards?

On Monday, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook sparked speculation with a cryptic teaser hinting at a new “Air” product launch this week, leaving fans wondering whether it's the highly anticipated MacBook Air or something entirely unexpected.

What Happened: Cook posted a short video on X, formerly Twitter, with the text, “There's something in the air,” accompanied by the caption, “This week.”

While he didn't specify which device Apple is set to unveil, speculation points toward new MacBook Air models powered by the upgraded M4 chip.

Previously, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is preparing to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models sometime this month. Apple also launched its M3 MacBook Air around this time last year.

However, Apple has other “Air”-branded products in the pipeline. Reports suggest a new iPad Air could also be on the horizon. There have even been rumors of a potential iPhone “Air,” though that may materialize in September.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Apple launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly model replacing the iPhone SE. It is priced at $599 and features the A18 chip and Apple Intelligence.

In its first-quarter earnings report, Apple reported a revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Despite a slight dip in iPhone sales, the company’s installed base reached an all-time high.

Mac revenue reached $8.99 billion, up from $7.78 billion last year, while iPad revenue grew to $8.09 billion from $7.02 billion.

Price Action: Apple’s stock closed at $238.03 on Monday, down 1.58%, but gained 0.97% in after-hours trading, bringing its year-to-date decline to 2.39%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

