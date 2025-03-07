This Coinbase Global Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- KGI Securities initiated coverage on Under Armour, Inc. UAA with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.4. Under Armour shares closed at $6.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. MARA Holdings shares closed at $15.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Surf Air Mobility shares closed at $3.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $305. Coinbase Global shares closed at $214.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Hut 8 Corp. HUT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. Hut 8 shares closed at $13.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
