March 7, 2025 8:39 AM 2 min read

This Coinbase Global Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • KGI Securities initiated coverage on Under Armour, Inc. UAA with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.4. Under Armour shares closed at $6.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. MARA Holdings shares closed at $15.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Surf Air Mobility shares closed at $3.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $305. Coinbase Global shares closed at $214.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Hut 8 Corp. HUT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. Hut 8 shares closed at $13.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$219.892.67%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum79.15
Growth2.34
Quality-
Value46.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HUT Logo
HUTHut 8 Corp
$13.530.89%
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$15.02-0.45%
SRFM Logo
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$3.72-1.58%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$6.971.01%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsInitiationPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Initiations

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved