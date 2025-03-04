This Medtronic Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger upgraded the rating for Okta, Inc . OKTA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $125. Okta shares closed at $87.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Aman Rakkar upgraded the rating for HSBC Holdings plc HSBC from Equal-Weight to Overweight. HSBC shares closed at $60.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded Medtronic plc MDT from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $107. Medtronic shares closed at $94.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded The AES Corporation AES from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $11 to $13. AES shares closed at $11.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded the rating for Nordson Corporation NDSN from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $260. Nordson shares closed at $207.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

