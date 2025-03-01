Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

This week, global markets experienced significant volatility due to escalating trade tensions and disappointing tech earnings. President Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China led to a broad selloff in equities, with the S&P 500 erasing its gains for the year.

Technology stocks were notably impacted; Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares fell sharply after underwhelming earnings, contributing to a broader decline in the semiconductor sector. Cryptocurrency markets also suffered, with Bitcoin BTC/USD dropping below $80,000 amid the heightened market uncertainty.

In the fintech sector, Block Inc. SQ led a selloff after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results, causing its stock to plunge 18% — the most significant single-day drop since March 2020. Despite the downturn, some analysts view the current valuation as an attractive entry point, anticipating growth in the company's Square and Cash App segments.

The Bulls

"Joby Aviation Stock Climbs After Q4 Results: Here's Why", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY posted a fourth-quarter loss of 34 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of a 20-cent loss, while revenue of $55,000 surpassed the anticipated $45,800.

"Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring After Hours: What's Going On?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI shares surged over 22% after the company filed its delayed annual and quarterly reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Up More Than 6% On Monday: Here's What Happened", by Adam Eckert, reports that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA surged over 6% after reports that Sycamore Partners is preparing a $10 billion financing package for a potential buyout of the pharmacy giant.

Apple Stock To Get A Boost From Indonesia? iPhone 16 Ban Could Be Over Soon

Riot Platforms Shares Climb After FY 2024 Results: Details

Why Is Mullen Automotive Stock Skyrocketing Today?

The Bears

"Lucid Stock Falls On Q4 Results, CEO Exit: Analysts See ‘Surge In Demand' For Gravity SUV", by Chris Katje, reports that Lucid Group Inc. LCID shares declined after CEO Peter Rawlinson resigned, despite analysts anticipating increased demand for the upcoming Gravity SUV.

"Nvidia Rival AMD Hits 52-Week Lows – Buying Opportunity Or More Pain Ahead?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares have plummeted over 42% in the past year, hitting a 52-week low of $102.17, as bearish technical indicators overshadow strong data center growth projections.

"Tesla: The Only Magnificent Seven Stock In Freefall – Can It Reverse Course?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA has declined over 25% year-to-date, making it the worst-performing stock among the Magnificent Seven, with bearish technical indicators and a high forward P/E ratio of 95.24.

7 AI Infrastructure Stocks Plunge Over 20%, Outpace Semiconductor Rout As DeepSeek Upends Investment Landscape

Dogecoin Has ‘One Final Leg Up Left,' Says Analyst Amid 40% Slump But Investors Should Be Wary Of This Bearish Forecast

Palantir Extends Losses, Microsoft Slides: What's Driving Markets Monday?

