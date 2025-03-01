Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Tempus AI, Archer Aviation, But Sells Twist Bioscience: Here Are Key Ark Trades This Friday

On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest made some notable trades. The most prominent among these were the purchases of Archer Aviation Inc ACHR, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX, Tempus AI Inc TEM, and Iridium Communications Inc IRDM.

On the other hand, Ark Invest decided to offload shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST, Adyen NV ADYEY, Accolade Inc ACCD, and Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.

The ACHR Trade

Ark Invest purchased a significant number of shares in Archer Aviation Inc across three of its ETFs. The ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 360,583 shares, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ acquired 54,699 shares, and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX added 17,322 shares.

Based on the closing price of $8.88 on Friday, the total value of these trades is approximately $3.8 million.

The RXRX and TEM Trades

Ark Invest also showed a strong interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc and Tempus AI Inc. Ark Invest previously purchased a substantial number of shares in Tempus AI despite the company’s stock falling after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results.

Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought 268,467 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals and 32,467 shares of Tempus AI.

The ARK Innovation ETF acquired 384,956 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals and 49,250 shares of Tempus AI.

Given the closing prices of $56.18 for Tempus AI and $7.51 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, the total value of these trades is $36.7 million and $0.61 million, respectively.

The IRDM, TWST, ADYEY, ACCD, and EXAS Trades

Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF bought 73,659 shares of Iridium Communications Inc, while selling 65,290 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF sold a small number of shares (52) of Adyen NV.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF sold 80,270 shares of Exact Sciences Corp and a minor quantity (232) of Accolade Inc shares.

