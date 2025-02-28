February 28, 2025 2:39 PM 1 min read

This Li Auto Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded the rating for Li Auto Inc. LI from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $40. Li Auto shares closed at $31.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $48. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $35.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally upgraded Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $76 to $87. Voya Financial shares closed at $70.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan upgraded CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA from Neutral to Overweight but lowered the price target from $142 to $115. Cava Group shares closed at $90.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $190 to $200. Nexstar Media shares closed at $162.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

