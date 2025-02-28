This Li Auto Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded the rating for Li Auto Inc. LI from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $40. Li Auto shares closed at $31.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Bath & Body Works, Inc . BBWI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $48. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $35.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally upgraded Voya Financial, Inc . VOYA from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $76 to $87. Voya Financial shares closed at $70.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan upgraded CAVA Group, Inc . CAVA from Neutral to Overweight but lowered the price target from $142 to $115. Cava Group shares closed at $90.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $190 to $200. Nexstar Media shares closed at $162.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

