Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Iridium, Twist Bioscience, Offloads Roku: Here Are Key Ark Trades This Friday

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving stocks such as Iridium Communications Inc IRDM, Twist Bioscience Corp TWST, PagerDuty Inc PD, Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM, Roku Inc ROKU, and Ibotta Inc IBTA.

The IRDM Trade

Ark Invest, through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, bought 86,666 shares of Iridium Communications.

The closing price of IRDM on Friday was $31.63, making the total value of this trade approximately $2.74 million. This move comes amidst a slight decline in IRDM’s stock price, with a 1.13% change on Friday.

The TWST Trade

Ark Invest also purchased 36,806 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp through ARKK.

With a closing price of $47.59, the total value of this trade amounts to approximately $1.75 million. TWST's stock price surged by more than 1.5% on Friday.

The PD Trade

Ark Invest bought 35,546 shares of PagerDuty Inc through ARKK and an additional 10,215 shares through its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

With PD’s closing price on Friday at $19.3, the total value of this trade is approximately $882,000.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest bought 24,250 shares of Ibotta Inc. IBTA through its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF .

through its . Ark Invest bought 1,916 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK .

through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK Innovation ETF . Ark Invest sold 46,810 shares of Roku Inc. ROKU through its ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW .

These trades reflect Ark Invest’s strategic decisions in the face of the dynamic tech sector’s performance.

