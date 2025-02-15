Bill Gates Wanted A Friend To 'Take Charge' Of Microsoft Due To Regret Over Leaving Harvard, But Here's Why He Panicked And Dropped Out

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, expressed regret over leaving Harvard University to start the tech giant.

What Happened: Gates, who was a Harvard undergraduate at the time, struggled with the decision to leave school despite having a great time there, according to a CNBC report.

The urgency to leave came after his high school friend, Paul Allen, showed him a magazine featuring the Altair 8800, which they believed marked the beginning of a new industry.

"The panic about, ‘God, it's happening without us,' was when Popular Electronics had the kit computer [on its cover]. Little did we know, [MITS] basically hadn't assembled any of them," said Gates.

Gates attempted to manage Microsoft from afar while still attending Harvard but ultimately realized the need for his full attention on the company.

He even tried to have early Microsoft programmer Ric Weiland "take charge," but Weiland eventually left for graduate school.

Gates never completed his degree, serving as Microsoft’s CEO until 2000. Despite the success, Gates does not recommend dropping out of college, emphasizing the importance of a broad education.

Today, Microsoft is valued at over $3 trillion, having revolutionized the computer industry. Gates reflects on the pivotal moment that led to Microsoft’s creation and the challenges of balancing education with entrepreneurial ambitions.

Why It Matters: Gates’ reflections on his early days at Microsoft provide insight into the tech industry’s evolution and the challenges faced by its pioneers.

His decision to leave Harvard was influenced by the potential he saw in the emerging computer industry, a vision shared with Paul Allen.

This pivotal moment not only shaped Gates’ career but also set the stage for Microsoft’s impact on the tech world.

In recent interviews, Gates has shared his thoughts on other industry giants. He expressed disappointment in Intel Corp. INTC decline, noting the company’s struggles to keep up with advancements in chip design and manufacturing.

Gates also shared his views on space exploration, stating he would rather focus on addressing Earth’s challenges than colonizing Mars, unlike Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Furthermore, Gates recounted an anecdote involving Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, who once suggested that experimenting with hallucinogens might enhance Microsoft’s product design.

