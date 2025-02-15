Mark Zuckerberg Follows Elon Musk's Footsteps As Meta Reportedly Plans Major Investment Into AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Mark Zuckerberg could be following Elon Musk's footsteps, as Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly planning a significant investment into AI-powered humanoid robots.

What Happened: Meta is forming a new team within its Reality Labs hardware division to spearhead this initiative, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant plans to develop its own humanoid robot hardware, initially focusing on household tasks. The broader aim is to create AI, sensors, and software for robots that other companies will manufacture and sell.

Meta has started discussions with robotics firms like Unitree Robotics and Figure AI Inc.

While the company does not plan to produce a Meta-branded robot initially, it may consider this in the future. The effort aligns with similar projects by other tech leaders, including Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google.

Marc Whitten, who recently resigned as CEO of General Motors Co. GM’s Cruise division, will lead the new team, according to the report.

Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, highlighted the company’s existing advancements in AI and Reality Labs as complementary to this new venture.

Meta’s goal is to establish a foundation for the robotics market, akin to what Google’s Android and Qualcomm’s chips achieved for the smartphone industry. The company plans to invest $65 billion this year in related products, including AI infrastructure and the new robotics initiative.

Why It Matters: The move by Meta into humanoid robots is part of a broader trend among tech giants exploring robotics.

Apple is reportedly exploring both humanoid and non-humanoid robots for its smart home ecosystem. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is prioritizing sensing hardware and software for these potential products.

Meanwhile, Musk-led Tesla Inc. TSLA has announced plans to produce thousands of its Optimus humanoid robots for use in Tesla factories. Musk anticipates that Optimus could generate revenue exceeding $10 trillion in the long term.

The competition in the robotics field is intensifying, with companies like Apple ramping up hiring for their home robotics teams. This surge in interest underscores the potential impact of robotics on various industries, from household tasks to manufacturing.

