Apple Ramping Up Hiring For Home Robotics Team, Says Top Analyst: What's Brewing?

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly ramping up its recruitment efforts for its home robotics division.

What Happened: In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that the company has posted several job listings for robotics specialists over the past few weeks.

"As a member of the team, you'll have the opportunity to work with a small team of highly skilled engineers and scientists to bring new experiences to Apple products," the tech giant stated.

Apple’s robotics development is handled by two teams: the Home Labs hardware engineering group and Kevin Lynch's AI special projects team.

They are focused on a tabletop robot and, in the future, possibly a humanoid model, Gurman said.

The company is still in the early stages of researching mobile robots, both humanoid and non-humanoid. However, the tabletop robot is expected to debut by 2027.

Why It Matters: Last month, Apple also published a research paper detailing a tabletop robot resembling the Pixar logo lamp.

Gurman previously reported that Apple's smart tabletop device may feature an iPad-like screen attached to a robotic arm.

Apple is also exploring smart home technology. A Face ID-enabled smart doorbell is reportedly in development. It could arrive by late 2025.

