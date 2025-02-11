U.S. stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated no immediate plans to reduce interest rates. The S&P 500 ended the day marginally higher by 0.03% at 6,068.50, while the Nasdaq 100 saw a 0.4% decline to 19,643.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Index managed to rise 0.3% for the day and closed at 44,593.65.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer shares fell by 9.47%, closing at $38.61. The stock reached an intraday high of $42.39 and a low of $38.42, with a 52-week range between $122.9 and $17.25. The company recently released preliminary second-quarter earnings, projecting revenue between $5.6 billion and $5.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 58 and 60 cents.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST

Upstart Holdings saw a decline of 5.07%, closing at $67.34. The stock’s intraday high was $70.5, and the low was $66.76, with a 52-week range of $88.94 to $20.6. The company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, with a profit of 26 cents per share, surpassing expectations of a 4-cent loss. Revenue reached $218.96 million, exceeding the $182.18 million estimate.

Lyft Inc. LYFT

Lyft shares decreased by 4.83%, ending the day at $14.39. The stock’s high and low were $15.35 and $14.2, respectively, with a 52-week range of $20.82 to $8.93. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.56 billion. Net income reached $61.7 million, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss.

DoorDash, Inc. DASH

DoorDash experienced a slight increase of 0.24%, closing at $193.09. The stock’s intraday high was $194, and the low was $189.5, with a 52-week range of $199.17 to $99.32. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, matching analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $2.87 billion, slightly above the $2.84 billion estimate.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped by 6.34%, closing at $328.5. The stock’s intraday high and low were $349.37 and $325.1, respectively, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.8. The decline followed news that competitor BYD Co. plans to incorporate self-driving technology in its vehicles.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: